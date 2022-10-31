Market Commentary

Global equity markets continued their decline in the third quarter of 2022, with the MSCI ACWI down 6.8% for the quarter and down 25.6% year to date. Every major region and sector had negative returns during the quarter. Recession fears heightened as central banks across many parts of the world continued to hike interest rates. The U.S. dollar's significant strengthening also exacerbated global financial market volatility.

In this quarter, value stocks2 underperformed growth stocks, with the MSCI ACWI Value Index3 down 7.7%, compared to a decline of 5.9% for the MSCI ACWI Growth Index.4 Many value stocks benefit from higher interest rates; however, in the third quarter, this was offset by value stocks' high exposure to cyclical sectors that are more sensitive to changes in economic conditions. The discount for value stocks still remains very wide, with the MSCI ACWI Value trading at 10.2 times forward earnings,5 compared to 19.4 times for the MSCI ACWI Growth.

Portfolio Strategy

Since 1930, Dodge & Cox has navigated a multitude of market environments. Our long-term approach is grounded in fundamental analysis and takes into consideration changing macroeconomic conditions and their effects on companies' fundamentals, but places them in the context of our disciplined valuation focus.

Our investment opportunity set expanded during this most recent period of heightened volatility. We have been actively researching new companies and finding investment opportunities where expectations and valuations have declined. In the third quarter, we started positions in Akzo Nobel (one of the world’s largest paint producers), Amazon (a leading online retailer and cloud computing provider), Coherent (a leading global supplier of lasers and photonics technology), Flutter Entertainment (a U.K.-based sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider), Las Vegas Sands (a major casino operator), and LyondellBasell (a global producer of commodity plastics).6 We sold positions in Honda Motor and Naspers. By sector, we trimmed the most from Health Care. The Fund continues to have key overweights in Financials, Communication Services, Energy, and Health Care, and key underweights in Information Technology, Consumer Staples, and Consumer Discretionary.

While we cannot predict the vicissitudes of the markets in the short term, we believe that patience and persistence are key tenets of long-term outperformance. We encourage our shareholders to also maintain a long-term investment horizon, especially during these volatile times. Thank you for your continued confidence in Dodge & Cox.

Performance Review (Class I Shares vs. MSCI ACWI) Third Quarter

Key contributors to relative results included the Fund's:

Financials holdings, notably Itau Unibanco ( ITUB , Financial), Charles Schwab ( SCHW , Financial), ICICI Bank ( IBN , Financial), and Axis Bank ( BOM:532215 , Financial);

Positions in Occidental Petroleum ( OXY , Financial), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( ALNY , Financial), and Ovintiv ( OVV , Financial).

Key detractors from relative results included the Fund's:

Consumer Discretionary holdings (down 19% compared to down 3% for the MSCI ACWI sector), including Alibaba ( BABA , Financial) and Prosus ( XAMS:PRX , Financial);

Health Care holdings—especially GSK ( GSK , Financial), Sanofi ( SNY , Financial), and Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)—and overweight position in the sector; and,

Year to Date

Key contributors to relative results included the Fund's:

Energy holdings (up 58% compared to up 13% for the MSCI ACWI sector)—such as Occidental Petroleum, Ovintiv, and Suncor Energy—and overweight position in what was the best-performing sector of the market;

Information Technology holdings—notably VMware (VMW)—combined with an underweight position in the sector;

Financials holdings—especially Itau Unibanco, ICICI Bank, and Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN)—and overweight position in the sector; and,

Health Care holdings—particularly Cigna (CI) and Novartis (NVS)—combined with an overweight position in the sector.

Key detractors from relative results included the Fund's:

Consumer Staples holdings, combined with an underweight position in the sector;

Communication Services holdings—particularly Charter Communications and Comcast—and overweight position in what was the worst-performing sector of the market; and,

Positions in Credit Suisse (CS) and Fresenius Medical Care.

