Segment Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 222 stocks valued at a total of $801.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(5.88%), BRK.B(4.49%), and BRK.A(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Segment Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 52,919 shares in ARCA:XLG, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $300.85 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF traded for a price of $285.05 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned -17.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a price-book ratio of 4.98.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IMTM by 345,744 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.56.

On 10/24/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET traded for a price of $27.98 per share and a market cap of $761.06Mil. The stock has returned -25.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET has a price-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MPC by 126,529 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.61.

On 10/24/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $111.46 per share and a market cap of $55.58Bil. The stock has returned 68.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Segment Wealth Management, LLC bought 83,507 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 91,887. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.75.

On 10/24/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $125.14 per share and a market cap of $159.31Bil. The stock has returned 69.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Segment Wealth Management, LLC bought 17,852 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 18,742. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 10/24/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $496.97 per share and a market cap of $219.96Bil. The stock has returned 3.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-book ratio of 10.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

