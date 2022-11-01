VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Quartz Mountain" or "the Company") ( TSXV:QZM, Financial)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) wishes to clarify that two recently commissioned technical reports as announced in our news releases of June 14, 2022 and September 8, 2022 on the Maestro and Jake projects were not prepared as a consequence of any triggering event contemplated by National Instrument 43-101 (Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects). While the two reports were intended to comply with the substantive content requirements of the instrument, there was no triggering event and accordingly they are not NI 43-101 reports. They should not have been referred to as such and will not be filed on SEDAR.com but rather be kept available only on the Company's website.

In addition, the Company has updated its website so that all information can be directly accessed from the website without any extraneous links to Dropbox.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Dickinson

Chairman & CEO

For further details, contact Investor Relations at:

T: (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

E: [email protected]

W: www.quartzmountainresources.com

