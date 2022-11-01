CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced the release of the new research report %26ldquo%3BArtificial+Intelligence%3A+Charting+the+Way+Forward+for+AI%3A+2022+Survey+of+IT+Leaders+and+Service+Providers+on+AI+Deployment%26rdquo%3B in collaboration with the market research and competitive analysis group Heavy+Reading and Ericsson. The report examines industry trends and future infrastructure requirements to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and highlights key business justifications for service providers to deploy AI in the data center, including better customer experience and retention, improved network performance and opportunities for new revenues and cost savings.

According to Heavy Reading, the data suggests that investments in deploying AI in data centers and networks can deliver a valuable return on investment and can have significant impact on key technologies that are being deployed today, including cloud services and 5G mobile networks.

Among the key highlights from the survey results are:

AI usage is expected to accelerate rapidly – the overwhelming majority of companies surveyed will be increasing their use of AI and machine learning (ML) in the data center. Over the next five years, 82% of respondents expect their company’s use of AI to increase.

– the overwhelming majority of companies surveyed will be increasing their use of AI and machine learning (ML) in the data center. Over the next five years, 82% of respondents expect their company’s use of AI to increase. Hybrid IT is the solution businesses are leveraging to deploy AI – combining the power of on-premises and colocation data centers – the majority of businesses surveyed are planning to deploy AI in a hybrid combination of on- and off-premises data centers. The results also suggest a shift from on-premises to off-premises locations, particularly for mobile network operators.

– the majority of businesses surveyed are planning to deploy AI in a hybrid combination of on- and off-premises data centers. The results also suggest a shift from on-premises to off-premises locations, particularly for mobile network operators. The criticality of low latency networks, interconnection and cloud networking to deploying AI and AI infrastructure architecture – More than 80% of respondents said low-latency networks/interconnection/cloud networking is either critical or very important as part of their AI/ML infrastructure architecture.

“Low latency networks and artificial-intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) will play a significant part in AI/ML infrastructure architecture. Heavy Reading expects that the industry will continue to shift AI workloads toward off-premises colocation data centers and edge data centers within a hybrid infrastructure architecture,” said Simon Stanley, Analyst-at-Large for Heavy Reading. “With the right investments in AI capabilities and resources, service providers can deploy AI in data centers and networks and deliver benefits across many market areas.”

The Heavy Reading AI Acceleration in Data Center Service Provider Survey was conducted earlier in 2022 with individuals working for operators with mobile network businesses.

Upcoming AI Webinar

To learn more about the latest AI trends, opportunities and research, join the upcoming webinar hosted by Heavy Reading on Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. ET with Simon Stanley, Analyst-at-Large at Heavy Reading; Matt Senderhauf, Vice President of Interconnections Strategy and Product Management at CoreSite; and Ayodele Damola, Director AI/ML Strategy at Ericsson. Register+here.

Additional Resources

Find out more about %3Cb%3EArtificial+Intelligence%3A+Charting+the+Way+Forward+for+AI%3A+2022+Survey+of+IT+Leaders+and+Service+Providers+on+AI+Deployment%3C%2Fb%3E

Read the CoreSite and American Tower white paper – %3Cb%3EAccelerating+Wireless+Wireline+Network+Convergence%3A+Enabling+the+Metaverse%2C+Omniverse+and+Future+Digital+Infrastructure%3C%2Fb%3E

Learn more about %3Cb%3EArtificial+Intelligence%3A+The+Types%2C+Value+and+Applications%3C%2Fb%3E

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite’s control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect CoreSite’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause CoreSite’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in American Tower’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by American Tower from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005314/en/