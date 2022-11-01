Dynatrace announced today that it has extended its Davis® AI engine to empower development, SRE, and IT teams to conduct ad hoc, exploratory analytics. This allows teams to harness the power of Dynatrace%26rsquo%3Bs+causal+AI to investigate newly emerging trends or block potential issues, like unexpected spikes in traffic or performance degradations. This enhancement builds on the Davis engine’s existing capabilities, including automatic and continuous full-stack monitoring, processing trillions of dependencies in real time, and delivering precise answers and intelligent automation from data. As a result, teams can further optimize their applications and infrastructure and avoid problems long before they become customer-impacting issues to ensure their digital services are flawless and secure.

“We rely on Dynatrace to ensure our applications are available 24/7, and the platform’s Davis AI engine is particularly critical to this effort,” said Alex Hibbitt, Group SRE Director at albelli-Photobox Group. “The insights we get from Davis have been game-changing for our teams because they are prioritized by business impact and detail the precise root cause of what’s impacting the performance of our digital services. Extending Davis to allow for more experimental analytics on-demand will allow us to optimize our environment and block performance problems that might eventually impact our customers. This helps us avoid fire drills and ensure our clouds and customer experiences are always optimized.”

“Our Davis AI engine was purpose-built to help organizations overcome modern cloud complexity and ensure optimal user experience,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “By extending Davis to deliver on-demand, exploratory analytics, Dynatrace is well-positioned within the market to enable development, SRE, and IT teams to analyze any observability signal at any time with deterministic AI. This provides a more granular and comprehensive analysis of complex cloud environments, empowering teams to spend more of their time innovating.”

This enhancement to the Dynatrace platform will become generally available within 30 days of this announcement. For additional details, please visit the Dynatrace+blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005305/en/