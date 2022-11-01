Zuora%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:ZUO, Financial), a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today announced that it has been recognized for the third time as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape1. The new IDC+MarketScape%3A+Worldwide+Enterprise-Focused+Subscription+and+Usage+Management+Applications+2022+Vendor+Assessment2 recommends Zuora® if you need “a comprehensive and enterprise-grade subscription and usage revenue management solution to intelligently automate the quote-to-revenue process.”

The IDC MarketScape recognized Zuora’s strengths, including its platform maturity and business model agility, as well as strong pricing capabilities. Customers interviewed by IDC also said that they were “very confident” that Zuora would be their subscription and usage management vendor of choice for the future.

“We expect Zuora will continue to be a subscription and usage management vendor of choice for its customers,” said report author Mark Thomason, Research Director for IDC responsible for the Digital Business Models and Monetization practice. “Zuora’s consistent momentum of innovation in AI and scaling capabilities is helping its customers manage recurring revenue in the enterprise. Zuora does a great job of understanding customer needs and responding with thoughtful features that are easy to use.”

According to the IDC MarketScape, through Zuora’s broad feature set, customers have the ability to enable recurring business models at enterprise scale. The report also highlighted that Zuora customers loved being able to have “a comprehensive set of collections and churn management features backed by analytics to ensure revenue stays on track.”

“We’re constantly innovating at Zuora to help our customers better nurture and monetize subscriber relationships across the entire quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale,” said Sri Srinivasan, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Zuora. “This recognition by the IDC MarketScape is a testament to our leadership, technology and expertise to help enterprises transform and accelerate recurring revenue.”

The report analyzed the subscription management service provider market and identified 12 key companies within that sector to assess. The report’s evaluation is based on interviews with vendors, publicly available information and end-user experience in order to provide a consistent assessment of each vendor.

The Zuora IDC MarketScape profile is available for download+here.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform for recurring revenue businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock customer-centric business models. After starting with Zuora Billing in 2007, Zuora’s award-winning multi-product portfolio now includes Zuora Revenue, Zuora Collect, and Zephr, a Zuora Company. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2022 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

