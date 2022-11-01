Partnership streamlines scalability for clinics and healthcare systems across North America

Medioh and Cloud DX partner to optimize digital health inventory for clinics and healthcare systems.

This new partnership will further allow Cloud DX to expand its Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring platform across North America.

Together, Cloud DX and Medioh can help clinics and hospitals scale up more efficiently.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Cloud DX ( TSXV:CDX, Financial)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leader in Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Medioh, a leader in care device and inventory management to support scaling deployment, have announced a new partnership to optimize digital health inventory for clinics and hospitals.

The partnership will allow Cloud DX to offer its customers the ability to expand their reach and breadth of services by offering an RPM platform that is currently one of the most widely used in North America. In addition, it will enable Cloud DX clients to benefit from Medioh's extensive reach across North America given its presence and breadth of areas covered. The partnership is a natural fit for both companies given their complementary strengths.

CEO and Founder of Cloud DX Robert Kaul says, "This partnership is a natural fit as Cloud DX and Medioh share a common goal of providing superior patient care through the use of technology. Cloud DX has years of experience in deploying and scaling RPM in Canada. By partnering with Medioh, Cloud DX will be able to continue to provide existing and new customers with access to one of the leading RPM platforms on the market today."

"Medioh is committed to supporting scalable, accessible healthcare for all - through the distribution of cutting-edge digital health solutions," says Darren Hay, Vice President, Business Development. "We are honored to work with Cloud DX to provide the logistics and scalability of digital health accessibility while improving health outcomes."

Medioh's expertise in inventory management will help Cloud DX guide clients through the process of scaling up their RPM deployments while ensuring they remain compliant with privacy, regulations, and security.

About Medioh

Medioh is the logistics and patient engagement partner for North America's largest Digital Health and RPM Programs. Founded in 1987 as the digital health division of information technology leader Hypertec Group, Medioh helps innovative care solutions reach transformative scale through logistics, technology, and patient engagement support.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." The company was named 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business. Cloud DX is an exclusive RPM partner to Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), CBI Health, and Equitable Life of Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

