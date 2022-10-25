Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor website. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the update.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and CEO, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ322.

What: Spotify Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q3 2022 Update: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.spotify.com%2F+%0A

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3969731%2F682FC847ECD784F831C77F58E7B8DCB0+%0A

Slido Event Code: #SpotifyEarningsQ322

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 456 million Monthly Active Users and 195 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 183 markets, and more than 80 million tracks including 4.7 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

