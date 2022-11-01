IntelliCloud™ digital forms solution automates and transforms employee new hire process



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc., ( American: INLX), a provider of solutions and services that enable and accelerate digital transformation, is proud to be presenting a new Employee Onboarding Automation Solution at the Ohio Provider Resource Association (OPRA) Fall Conference in Columbus, OH on October 27, 2022.

Users of Intellinetics’ flagship IntelliCloud™ Document Management Platform can now replace paper forms with a comprehensive digital solution that streamlines the creation, distribution, completion, and processing of business forms such as employee onboarding packages. This solution eliminates mundane tasks, improves data accuracy, increases employee retention rate, and helps new hires achieve target productivity sooner.

Intellinetics representatives Matt Chretien, Chief Strategy Officer, and Gary Van Buhler, Director of Strategic Partnerships, will lead a presentation outlining the need for automating the employee new hire process and how using digital forms and information management tools to enhance workflows and collaboration across departments solves common problems in employee onboarding and retention.

“We continue to deliver mission-critical solutions within the Human Services industry,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “The national workforce crisis is impacting nearly all employment sectors, causing uncertainty for many people, and it is especially difficult for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who depend on a workforce for their everyday needs. We are proud to collaborate with OPRA to introduce innovative technologies that enable I/DD service providers to recruit and retain the number of qualified staff required to provide service for those in their care.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets, connecting documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

About Ohio Provider Resource Association

As a statewide association of service providers to the Intellectual/Developmental Disability (I/DD) community, OPRA is a leader in efforts to collaboratively build a statewide service system that meets the needs of its ultimate customers: Ohioans with developmental disabilities. Currently, OPRA’s Membership consists of 178 provider organizations, both for-profit and not-for-profit, providing services to more than 40,000 Ohioans with developmental disabilities. Visit www.opra.org.

