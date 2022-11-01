SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoned Properties®, Inc. (“Zoned Properties” or the “Company”) ( ZDPY), a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including legalized cannabis, today announced that Bryan McLaren, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 27th, 2022.



DATE: October 27th, 2022

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3SW7fZ0



Available for 1x1 meetings: Monday, October 31st, 2022.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Zoned Properties has secured a $4.5 Million Debt Facility that the Company intends to deploy into new Property Investments and Acquisitions to grow its Investment Portfolio.

The Company has been focused on the growth and expansion of its Real Estate Services, adding multiple new team members to its Advisory and Commercial Brokerage divisions, with plans to expand operations into multiple new state cannabis markets.

The Company has maintained a clean capital structure with only 12.2 million common shares outstanding, and continues to produce positive cash-flow from operations as it scales its business operations nationally.

The Company achieved 60% revenue growth year-over-year as of its six-months ended June 30, 2022.

Zoned Properties will co-host an in-person, off-site event during MJBiz Con in Las Vegas on November 17th along-side Temeka Group, Sapphire Risk Advisory Group, and Blaze Cannabis Software.



About Zoned Properties, Inc. ( ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including legalized cannabis. The Company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development model; the Company’s Property Technology, Advisory Services, Commercial Brokerage, and Investment Portfolio collectively cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.

Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Business Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 8360 E. Raintree Dr., Suite 230, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com .

