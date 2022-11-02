PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. ( COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and laser technology, announced today that the company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO and Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Materials Segment and Dr. Mark Sobey, President, Lasers Segment will participate in the question and answer session.



The first-quarter results for FY 2023 will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and will be posted on the company’s website at www.coherent.com/company/investor-relations.

Individuals wishing to listen to the live webcast of the call can access the event at the company’s website by visiting www.coherent.com/company/investor-relations or via this link. Equity analysts and others who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session of the conference call can pre-register at this link to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN.

The call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live event. This service will be available on the company’s website beginning November 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

Contact

Mary Jane Raymond

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]



