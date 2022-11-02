Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Vivint Smart Home to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) will discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to post a press release reporting its results and related presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of its website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vivint.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx after the close of the financial markets on November 8, 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date:

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

Pre-register:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D3df2eae1%26amp%3BconfId%3D42986 (access details will be sent via email following registration)

Webcast:

https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F411302743 (listen-only)

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations page of Vivint’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vivint.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.9 million customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivint.com.

Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.
VVNT-E

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221026005337r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005337/en/

