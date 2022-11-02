MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) ( PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), is pleased to announce that the Company’s Plasma Arc Waste Destruction System (“PAWDS”) is in operation on the newly launched USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier that departed Naval Station Norfolk on October 4, 2022 for its initial deployment. The ship – the first of four carriers the US Navy have contracted to have the PAWDS system on board – will spend the next two months in both the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean as part of a multi-national exercise with eight other countries, including Canada and France, to prepare the crew for real-world scenarios.1



“The initial deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford with our PAWDS on board is truly a milestone for PyroGenesis,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “To be even a small part of the most technologically-advanced ship ever built is immensely validating – for the Company, for the science behind the project, and for the years of work by our team.”

The next aircraft carrier in the Gerald R. Ford Class to utilize the PAWDS system will be the USS John F. Kennedy which has been under design since 2009, and under construction since 2011. The USS John F. Kennedy is scheduled for delivery to the US Navy in June 2024. Of note, PyroGenesis has already delivered the PAWDS system for this ship.

The payment announced today of approximately $1 million CAD (USD$729,000) is as a result of various inspection and support milestones having been reached with respect to the dual ship order for the USS Enterprise and USS Doris Miller, which the Company is currently under contract for. PyroGenesis has been contracted for a total of four systems, one for each of four aircraft carriers. Two have been delivered (USS Gerald R. Ford and USS John F. Kennedy), and two are currently under order (the USS Enterprise and USS Doris Miller).

PAWDS is a compact all-electric waste management system for combustible waste, designed for each of the first four Ford-class aircraft carriers scheduled to be built – the first new generation of carriers designed in 40 years. PAWDS eliminates more than 400 pounds of diverse trash material per hour, including the plastic that traditional ship waste systems could not destroy. PAWDS reduces all the ship’s trash – plastic, paper, food, and wood – to vapor, a key aspect, as without a waste destruction system of this caliber, the ship would be forced to reduce operations, returning to port to off-load trash.2

In addition to the contracts for the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS John F. Kennedy, a further two-ship build contract with the US Navy was awarded to the Company in 2020, for $11.5 million, for the ships USS Enterprise and USS Doris Miller.3 The USS Enterprise began construction in 2017 with a future delivery date of 2028; the USS Doris Miller will follow.

1 US Navy’s latest and most advanced aircraft carrier deploys for first time, by Ellie Kaufman and Oren Liebermann, CNN. October 4, 2022 https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/04/politics/uss-gerald-ford-deploys

2 USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Lesser-Known, Trash Disposal Technology, Plasma Arc Waste Destruction System, by Lt. Cmdr. Chris Buchanan, March 11, 2021. https://scnewsltr.dodlive.mil/Latest-Issue/Article-Display/Article/2612544/uss-gerald-r-fords-cvn-78-lesser-known-trash-disposal-technology-plasma-arc-was/