PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., ( HCTI) (“HCTI” or the “Company”) announces its offering and services towards enabling healthcare and life sciences enterprises to facilitate and explore the Metaverse, which will assist healthcare enterprises to introduce virtual and augmented environments for their patients, clinical trials, training healthcare professionals, and more.



The healthcare sector is evolving, according to Market Research Future, and Metaverse in the healthcare industry is forecasted to be worth USD 5.3 Billion by 2030 at a 48.3% CAGR. With the increasing usage of digital twins, Metaverse in healthcare will boost healthcare companies to augment their digital roadmaps by bringing enhanced personalized care to their patients across the globe. Here are a few instances of how the Metaverse for healthcare and life sciences will be accelerating personalized experiences:

Metaverse facilitates patient scan data (such as MRI, CT, and ultrasound scans) over time and combines them into one perspective for treatment planning, execution, and monitoring disease progression.

Digital twins in the pharma manufacturing units can facilitate real-time remote monitoring of tools and machinery on the shop floor to optimize uptime and maintenance.

Metaverse allows pharma companies to reach out to potential customers and physicians through digital conferences, virtual advertisements, sponsorships, educative games, etc.



Enhanced compliance with HIPAA, HITRUST, and more; Metaverse initiative by Healthcare Triangle, involves a multidisciplinary approach by leveraging emerging and advanced technologies in tandem to create and interact while managing large scale data pipelines across the life cycle of their generation and operation.

Speaking about the initiative, Suresh Venkatachari, CEO of Healthcare Triangle said, “This will be the technology of the future, our lives and business innovation are already interwoven in-between physical and virtual worlds. Metaverse will create a greater bond in deepening the overlap. Healthcare Triangle, with its advanced cloud, data engineering AI, and blockchain solutions for the healthcare and life science industry, is well positioned to support its clients to quickly undertake the Metaverse proof of concepts and put them into practice. This will surely boost us to be well ahead of other contemporary businesses, while significantly enhancing the customer experience.”

Cloud, data engineering, AI & blockchain are vital building blocks for the Metaverse. The company will incorporate its platforms - CloudEz, DataEz, and Neutral Zone - as foundations to implement the Metaverse by healthcare and life sciences organizations. It will also invest in inculcating, expanding competencies, and strategic partnerships for developing capabilities in AR/VR/3D designing, etc.

“With Metaverse, innovation no longer depends solely on the ability of an organization to securely and efficiently create their own Metaverse environment, deliver signature experiences in an existing Metaverse, and bring advanced AI-powered data analytics and simulations to realize their evolving aspirations as the internet evolves. At HCTI, we are geared up to assist our customers in identifying gaps to close and long-term opportunities to build from the Metaverse and its key concepts, then work on strengthening foundational measures,” said Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President, and Head of Cloud Solutions, HCTI.

Training, conferencing, experience sharing, and trading facilitated by Metaverse will become key differentiators in the coming few years that characterize the winners in the marketplace across domains. This innovative technology will facilitate new dimensions in collaboration and real time activity/event participation between employees, partners, researchers, and customers across verticals.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz and DataEz. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit HealthcareTriangle.com

