F3Logic, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 179 stocks valued at a total of $475.00Mil. The top holdings were SHYG(5.95%), LQDH(5.92%), and IEFA(5.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were F3Logic, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

F3Logic, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 260,558 shares. The trade had a 2.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $56.345 per share and a market cap of $80.88Bil. The stock has returned -23.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

F3Logic, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:KSCD by 577,567 shares. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.14.

On 10/26/2022, KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF traded for a price of $26.51 per share and a market cap of $6.53Mil. The stock has returned -8.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

F3Logic, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGOX by 669,624 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.06.

On 10/26/2022, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF traded for a price of $20.4012 per share and a market cap of $157.34Mil. The stock has returned -22.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

F3Logic, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:KLCD by 380,292 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.83.

On 10/26/2022, KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF traded for a price of $30.5768 per share and a market cap of $9.17Mil. The stock has returned -7.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.03.

During the quarter, F3Logic, LLC bought 198,370 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 344,345. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $48.12 per share and a market cap of $23.20Bil. The stock has returned -7.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

