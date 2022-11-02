Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, today announced the appointment of Kevin Cleary, Principal at Big Rock Growth Advisors LLC and former President and CEO at Clif Bar & Company, to its Board of Directors.

Cleary joins Grove with a track record of success at private and public companies including Clif Bar & Company, RR Donnelley and Quaker Oats. During the past three years, Cleary has served as the Principal of strategic advisory firm Big Rock Growth Advisors LLC, leading organizations through strategy development, go to market planning and helping them create highly effective C-Suite teams to ensure long-term success. Previously, as CEO at Clif Bar & Company, Kevin was instrumental in building Clif from a small company to the leader in the healthy snack food category.

“We are delighted to have Kevin join our Board at a transformational time for our business, and are confident his track record of growing sustainable brands will be imperative as we continue our journey as a leading sustainable consumer products company,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove. “We look forward to leveraging his rich experience and expertise in extending product offerings and expanding distribution, further fueling Grove’s momentum in steering the consumer products industry toward a more sustainable future.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Grove and look forward to bringing my experience to support the growth of the Company,” said Cleary. “I’m excited at the opportunity to work with the Grove team to not only make the world a better place through sustainable household and personal care essentials, but to continue delivering on our promises for customers and stakeholders.”

Earlier in his career, Cleary was SVP at RR Donnelley, running one of their book printing companies while also leading a strategic reorganization initiative within the $5B company. Prior to that, he was with Quaker Oats in various capacities in sales and marketing. Cleary holds an MBA from The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BA from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove”) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainable home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been vetted against Grove’s strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove Collaborative is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide Grove is the first plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to being 100% plastic-free by 2025.

