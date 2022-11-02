Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Which Stock Has Higher Quality?

A look at the fundamentals of 2 big tech companies in light of poor earnings

17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Alphabet stock tumbles more than 6% in morning trading following disappointing earnings.
  • Meta sinks after the closing bell as third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter expected revenue miss estimates.
  • GuruFocus’ Stock Comparison Table allows users to compare key metrics for multiple companies.
As investors parse through earnings for major big tech companies, GuruFocus users can compare financial strength, profitability, valuation, growth and momentum indicators for multiple companies using the Stock Comparison Table, a Premium feature.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (

GOOGL, Financial) traded around $95.94 on Wednesday, down over 8% on the back of reporting third-quarter earnings that missed top-line and bottom-line consensus estimates. Revenue of $69.09 billion was up just 6% from third-quarter 2021 revenue of $65.12 billion. A year ago, revenue increased by 41% year over year.

Shares of the Mountain View, California-based online search giant are significantly undervalued based on the company's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.67.

Likewise, shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (

META, Financial) tumbled more than 11% after the closing bell on the back of reporting third-quarter earnings of $1.64 per share, down from the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.89 per share.

Although Meta’s third-quarter revenue of $27.71 billion topped consensus estimates of $27.38 billion, fourth-quarter expected revenue of between $30 billion and $32.5 billion falls below the consensus estimate of $32.2 billion.

Shares of Meta are significantly undervalued based on the company’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.34 as of Wednesday.

Fundamental overview

Alphabet has a GF Score of 97 out of 100, driven by a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a momentum rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability, GF Value and financial strength.

Likewise, Meta Platforms has a GF Score of 93 out of 100: Although the stock has a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant has a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10, a momentum rank of 5 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 4 out of 10.

Profitability comparison

Figure 1 illustrates a sample profitability comparison table for Alphabet and Meta Platforms.

Figure 1

As Figure 1 illustrates, Meta Platforms’ profit margins are slightly higher than those for Alphabet: Meta’s gross margin of 80.47% outperforms approximately 69.41% of global competitors, while Alphabet’s gross margin of 56.74% underperforms approximately 53.54% of global interactive media companies.

Meta’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that outperforms more than 91% of global competitors. Additionally, Meta’s return on equity and assets outperform approximately 85% and 91% of global interactive media companies.

On the other hand, Alphabet’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on the back of business predictability ranking just two stars out of five despite operating margins outperforming approximately 88% of global competitors and returns on equity and assets outperforming more than 90% of global interactive media companies.

Growth comparison

Figure 2 illustrates a sample growth comparison table for Alphabet and Meta Platforms.

Figure 2

As Figure 2 illustrates, Meta Platforms has a faster 10-year book value growth rate, 10-year revenue growth rate and 10-year earnings growth rate than does Google, though Meta’s book value declined over the past year.

Meta’s growth ranks 10 out of 10 on the back of three-year revenue and free cash flow growth rates outperforming more than 70% of global competitors, while three-year earnings growth rates outperform approximately 60% of global competitors.

Likewise, Alphabet’s growth ranks 10 out of 10 on the back of three-year revenue, earnings and free cash flow growth rates outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

Financial strength comparison

Figure 3 shows a sample financial strength and valuation comparison table for Alphabet and Meta.

Figure 3

As Figure 3 illustrates, Alphabet has a higher financial strength rank than Meta does on the back of a higher cash-to-debt ratio, a slightly lower debt-to-equity ratio and a higher Altman Z-score.

Alphabet’s financial strength ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9, a high Altman Z-score of 10.94 and debt-to-Ebitda and interest coverage ratios that outperform more than 66% of global competitors.

On the other hand, Meta’s financial strength ranks 8 out of 10: Although the company has a high Altman Z-score of 7.34, Meta has a Piotroski F-score of just 4 out of 9 while debt-to-equity ratios outperform just approximately 52% of global competitors.

Valuation comparison

Figure 4 illustrates a sample valuation comparison table for Alphabet and Meta.

As Figure 4 illustrates, while both stocks are significantly undervalued based on the price-to-GF Value measure, Alphabet has a higher price-earnings ratio, price-book ratio and price-sales ratio than does Meta.

Momentum comparison

Figure 5 illustrates a sample momentum comparison table for Alphabet and Meta.

Figure 5

As Figure 5 illustrates, Meta’s 6-1 month momentum and 12-1 month momentum are lower than that of Alphabet’s. Based on the data, GuruFocus ranked Meta’s momentum just 5 out of 10, compared to 7 out of 10 for Alphabet.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
