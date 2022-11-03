NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. ( ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on November 10, 2022.



Conference Call Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET Domestic: 888-506-0062 International: 973-528-0011 Conference ID: 393244 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2879/46603

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

