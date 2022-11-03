NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading software development company, announced that it has signed an agreement with Transcosmos Digital Technology Inc. (“TCDT”) to license its advanced process mining tool, Apromore. Per an exclusive reseller agreement for the Japanese market with Apromore, within its suite of assets and strategic arrangements, HeartCore focuses on assisting Japanese enterprises accelerate their digital transformation.



With the capabilities of apromore, TCDT will deliver cutting edge business visualization and process mining services to clients in Japan, as an additional service to its current portfolio of offerings. In particular, apromore allows the user to conduct critical analyses of business operations to identify bottlenecks, perform what-if scenarios and identify risks due to non-conformity. The technology features an intuitive design for ease of operation and analysis and is an open-source process mining tool supported by an active community of leading research institutions and experts worldwide.

“We are pleased to sign a licensing agreement with TCDT, a company that understands the magnitude and importance of digital transformation,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno (Yamamoto). “Though the prevalence of process mining is in its nascent stage, the growing concern among business managers struggling to optimize complex operations led us to pursue our initial exclusive reseller agreement with Apromore in June of last year. We intend to continue partnering with companies such as TCDT, as we expand our go-to-market efforts. We remain laser focused on leveraging our exclusive right to resell apromore in Japan, as part of our own process mining service and plan to continue taking advantage of synergistic opportunities to scale our Digital Transformation initiative.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

