Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers whose mission is centered on building meaningful connections, and BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS) (BOA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today the closing of their business combination (the “Business Combination”).

The Business Combination was approved by BOA stockholders at a special meeting held on October 21, 2022. Samba Merger Sub, Inc., a subsidiary of Selina, merged with and into BOA, with BOA surviving the merger and, as a result of that merger, BOA became a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Selina, with the securityholders of BOA becoming securityholders of Selina. Selina’s ordinary shares and public warrants will today begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SLNA” and “SLNAW”, respectively.

“Today marks a major milestone for Selina, as we complete our goal of becoming a publicly traded company and embark on our next chapter of growth,” said Rafael Museri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Selina. “The completion of this transaction is further validation of our highly differentiated hospitality offering, we can scale the brand and our unique destinations to travelers and locals around the world like never before. We look forward to leveraging this capital to drive long-term profitable growth, introduce new offerings that facilitate meaningful connections, and enhance our technology to support our rapid global expansion.”

Ben Friedman, President and CFO of BOA Acquisition Corp., commented, “Selina is one of the few hospitality companies that is truly revolutionizing travel and is addressing a meaningful market need. We are proud to have played a role in helping this dynamic lifestyle brand go public, and look forward to continuing our collaboration with Rafi and the rest of Selina’s talented team as they grow the Selina platform and execute their strategy to achieve profitability.”

The combined company will continue to be led by Museri alongside the rest of the current Selina management team. Selina’s Board of Directors comprises seven directors, including Museri and Daniel Rudasevski, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Selina. The Board’s five independent directors include Chairman Eric J. Foss as well as Catherine Dunleavy, Eileen Moore Johnson, Richard S. Stoddart and Adi Soffer Teeni.

In addition to potential cash proceeds from BOAS’ cash in trust, the business combination is expected to provide Selina with $54 million of capital via its private placement financing, and $118 million from subscriptions to the $147.5 million principal amount of 6 percent senior unsecured convertible notes due 2026 announced on April 25, 2022 - each to fund Selina’s operations and continue its plans to achieve profitability.

Members of the Selina leadership team rang the closing bell at the Nasdaq at 4:00 p.m. eastern time on October 26, 2022 to celebrate closing of the transactions.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest lifestyle and experiential hotel company built to address the needs and desires of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel, work and play. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

