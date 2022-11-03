Sarcos+Technology+and+Robotics+Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leader in the development of highly dexterous robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, announced today that the company has executed field trials demonstrating improved worker safety and productivity for shipyard operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005296/en/

Sarcos Successfully Executes Field Trials Demonstrating Suite of Robotic Technologies for Maintenance, Inspection, and Repair in Shipyard Operations (Photo: Business Wire)

Sarcos robotic systems are designed to carry out maintenance, inspection, and repair activities, on and around ships that are underway and pier side, creating safer and more effective shipyard operations and improving the efficiency of sailors and shipyard workers. In September, the company completed a successful+field+trial for the U.S. Navy at the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) at the Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, CA. The Company performed field tests on the ground and at height using a suite of Sarcos solutions, including the Guardian%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+DX+teleoperated+dexterous+robot for defense; the Sapien+6M+dexterous+robot; the Sapien+Sea+Class+underwater+robot; and the Guardian%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B+%3C%2Fsup%3ES+remote+visual+inspection+robot.

Sarcos robots are designed to reduce employee injuries while increasing productivity, particularly in dynamic environments such as shipyards. Specific shipyard tasks that Sarcos robots can perform include:

The Sapien 6M and Guardian DX robots can be teleoperated and safely use a variety of tools while working at height aboard ship or pier side. They can be mounted to a mobile lift platform to perform visual inspections, remove rust and paint with off-the-shelf tools, laser ablation, and repairs using cold spray.

The Sapien Sea Class underwater robot, integrated with a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV), is designed for both shallow and deep underwater use up to 1 kilometer and can perform inspections on a ship’s hull, propeller shaft, and propeller shaft tube, along with recovering unidentified objects from a ship’s hull.

The Guardian S visual inspection robot, which can traverse ferromagnetic vertical surfaces and access confined spaces, can be deployed inside and outside a ship to identify foreign objects.

“Working at height in dynamic environments, such as shipyards, is extremely dangerous work,” said Kiva Allgood, President and CEO, Sarcos. “Sarcos’ portfolio of teleoperated robots improves shipyard operations by solving critical pain points including human resource constraints, productivity, and safety.”

“It is imperative for the U.S. Navy to find solutions that will enable us to maintain mission-readiness, particularly while at sea,” said Janice Bryant, Expeditionary and Sustainment Technology Manager, Naval Sea Systems Command. “The technologies demonstrated at REPTX for ship inspection, sustainment, and repair using tele-operated at-height capabilities will have a significant benefit to increase Navy readiness. We look forward to continuing our work with solution providers to rapidly field for effect.”

For more information on Sarcos and its award-winning product portfolio supporting shipyard operations, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) develops a range of advanced mobile robotic systems designed to improve worker safety and productivity and capable of operating in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments. Sarcos is redefining humanly possible by developing dexterous robotic systems capable of task autonomy or teleoperation, a powered full-body exoskeleton, and software that enables continuously adaptive learning in dynamic environments. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fsarcos

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including future collaboration with the U.S. Navy and future product capabilities. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Sarcos’ management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Sarcos is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Sarcos has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition to factors previously disclosed in Sarcos’ reports filed with the SEC and those identified in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: Sarcos’ ability to execute on its business strategy, address staffing shortages and supply chain disruptions, launch its products within expected timelines, develop new products and services and enhance existing products and services; ability to respond rapidly to emerging technology trends; ability to compete effectively, recruit and retain qualified personnel and manage growth and costs; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in documents filed from time to time with the SEC. The documents filed by Sarcos with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005296/en/