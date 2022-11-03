BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or ”we”) (TSX Venture: ADK) ( DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is proud to announce it is entering the fast-growing retinal diagnostics market, armed with its new 3D image analysis technology.



DIAGNOS is pushing the boundaries of the practice with a deep learning-powered technology capable of diagnosing retinal conditions such as Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Macular Edema, Retinal Cancer, and other retinal and macular diseases. Moreover, neurological and systemic diseases affecting other parts of the body can also be identified, including Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular diseases, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, etc.

The multimodal data analysis tools developed by DIAGNOS take advantage of the most recent advancements in ophthalmic science. Combining data fetched from retinal images and optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans, DIAGNOS uses the most accurate technologies that exist for retinal diagnostics. The technology is more precise than MRI and ultrasound scanning, it is non-invasive, and integrates the analysis of 3D cross-sectional images of the retina”.



“The growing interest for advanced retinal imaging systems by the healthcare sector, the adoption of healthcare reimbursement policies in multiple regions, and the evolution of the regulatory environment are some of the factors that made us take the decision to enter the retinal diagnostics market”, stated Mr. Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS. “Two of our main competitors have recently received investments of respectively $50M and $26M following their decision to enter the retinal diagnostics market, it certainly tells a lot about the potential of this category”.

Technological advancements in diagnostic methods, rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure, growing adoption of advanced retinal imaging systems, and favorable healthcare reimbursement policies contribute to the rapid growth of this category, as it is expected to become the gold standard of the future in the successful management of retinal disorders.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

