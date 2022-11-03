BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that its COO Gene Langmesser will be giving an interview answering questions submitted by shareholders, prospective customers, and other interested parties releasing new details, and showing E-Cites Booth at the SEMA show on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022.

Shareholders or other interested parties can e-mail questions directly to Gene at [email protected]

Gene will be addressing topics submitted along with specific updates from t E-Cite Motors booth located on Celebrity Row at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The video interview will be available to view on the E-Cite website www.ecitemotors.com on Wednesday November 2nd, 2022

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser commented: "I look forward to speaking directly to our shareholders, prospective customers, and other interested parties. The SEMA Show is truly unlike any other automotive show and we are thrilled to have been welcomed and given priority placement."

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

CONTACT:

VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors

[email protected]

www.ecitemotors.com

SOURCE: VaporBrands International, Inc.

