Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company and publisher of Cloud Computing magazine, has named Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® a 2022+Cloud+Computing+Security+Excellence+Award winner. This is the second+industry+award ProtectIQ has won in 2022. The award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market. ProtectIQ is a Calix+Revenue+EDGE™ managed service that enables broadband service providers (BSPs) to easily deliver home network security protection on top of their managed Wi-Fi offerings. Calix-partnered BSPs used ProtectIQ to stop millions of intrusions from entering subscribers’ networks this year, about one every four seconds. A recent+Deloitte+survey of American households confirms that, in 2022, subscribers continue to work from home (45 percent), learn from home (23 percent), attend virtual health appointments (49 percent), and more. In the same survey, more than half of respondents said they are worried about the security vulnerability of connected devices. ProtectIQ is designed to simplify home network protection for subscribers, delivered by their trusted regional BSP. Subscribers access ProtectIQ through the BSP’s mobile app, built on the Calix+Command%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® app, which BSPs can customize with their brand. The app sends push notifications and reports on threats blocked directly to the palm of the subscriber’s hand. This reinforces the value BSPs provide daily and increases subscriber loyalty.

By embracing the full Revenue EDGE platform—including Calix Cloud®, CommandIQ, and managed services—BSPs are building long-lasting subscriber relationships. Multiple Calix customers across North America proactively secure their communities against digital threats while growing their business and trust in their brands. For example:

Mississippi-based Tombigbee Fiber drove more subscribers to its app after offering ProtectIQ at no extra charge. In the first+30+days+of+launching+Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3Eto all subscribers at no extra charge, Tombigbee Fiber blocked more than 21,000 total digital threats from entering their home networks. Additionally, the rate of new subscribers using the branded Tombigbee Fiber mobile app grew from 25 percent to 78 percent—strengthening its direct line of communication with the people it serves.

Missouri-based Chariton Valley more than doubled its customer connections after protecting all subscribers' networks. Chariton Valley Telephone Corporation (Chariton Valley) leverages the full power of the Revenue EDGE platform to differentiate in competitive markets.In its first+two+months+of+offering+Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3Eto all customers, Chariton Valley blocked more than 48,000 web threats, intrusions, malware, and viruses—growing brand trust to fuel rapid growth.

Michigan-based Midwest Energy & Communications drove a 13 percent annual revenue increase after delivering ProtectIQ to all. Midwest Energy & Communications (MEC) added+Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E+and+Experience%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® parental controls to its standard managed Wi-Fi service. As a result, MEC blocked an average of 16,400 digital threats per month in the first quarter of 2022 and celebrated bringing world-class broadband services to their 20,000th subscriber.

ProtectIQ is one of 11 Calix managed services that BSPs can easily deliver to subscribers on top of their managed Wi-Fi offerings. Earlier this month, Calix announced its eighth, ninth, 10th, and 11th managed services during Calix+ConneXions+2022, its annual innovation and customer success conference.

“Calix-partnered BSPs have made it clear that their mission is to improve the lives of their members and subscribers, and reducing cybersecurity risks is a significant opportunity to live that mission,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “By offering ProtectIQ to secure their home networks, BSPs can demonstrate that protecting subscribers is not an option—it is a responsibility. With almost two dozen connected devices in the average household, subscribers are vulnerable until they have ProtectIQ. The Calix BSP demonstrates value by reporting blocked threats through their branded CommandIQ mobile app. ProtectIQ is one of 11 managed services that BSPs can deploy to solidify brand loyalty and excite their members and subscribers well beyond Wi-fi.”

Learn how BSPs of all sizes are leveraging ProtectI%3Cb%3EQ%3C%2Fb%3Eand other managed+services from Calix to build long-lasting subscriber relationships and grow their businesses.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

