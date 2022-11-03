Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

BOS to Release Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022 and Host a Conference Call on November 30, 2022

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) ( BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

BOS will host a conference call on November 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

  • Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.
  • Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.
  • Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for industrial and logistic processes.

Contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | [email protected]

