%3Cb%3ESuzano%3C%2Fb%3E, the world’s largest hardwood pulp producer, announces record quarterly results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22).

Net revenues R$14.2 billion, an 32% increase on 3Q21

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 billion, a 36% increase on 3Q21

Operating cash generation of R$7.2 billion, an 37% increase on 3Q21

Net income of R$5.4 billion versus a net loss of R$959 million in 3Q21

Strong pulp volumes during the quarter, while paper sales declined marginally Pulp sales totalled 2.8 million tons, a 5% increase on 3Q21 Paper sales totalled 331,000 tons, a 2% decline on 3Q21

Operating costs excluding downtime, were R$883/ton, an increase of 3% on 2Q22

These strong quarterly results mainly reflect Suzano’s continued operational excellence and is supported by higher global pulp prices, increased sales volume and a favourable exchange rate. While Suzano’s revenues were positively impacted by the FX rate during the period, the company’s operating cash generation demonstrates strong resilience to rising input costs. As a result, the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA ended the quarter at 2.1 times in US dollars, compared to 2.3 times at the end of 2Q22.

Walter Schalka, CEO of Suzano, commented:

“I am very grateful to our workforce’s efforts which has helped deliver another successful and record-breaking quarter, supported of course by favourable market conditions. The cash generated throughout the period will allow us to continue executing on our ambitious long-term capital allocation strategy.”

Since the beginning of the year to end of September 2022, Suzano invested R$11.2 billion. This falls in line with Suzano’s full year 2022 capital expenditure guidance of R$16.1 billion. Moreover, the company has recently launched a third share repurchase programme and announced the acquisition of Kimberly-Clark’s tissue business in Brazil.

These initiatives are in addition to others rolled out this year, including the distribution of R$1.8 billion as dividends to shareholders, a R$2 billion investment to acquire forestry assets, the disbursement of R$1.9 billion in share repurchase programmes, the intensification of environmental and social initiatives to fulfil its %3Cb%3ECommitments+to+renewing+life%3C%2Fb%3E, the creation of Suzano Ventures, and the construction of a textile fibre plant in Finland in partnership with Spinnova.

