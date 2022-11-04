Starbucks ( SBUX, Financial) is one of the most popular coffee chains in the world, and it has experienced incredible success in recent years. Despite coming under pressure during 2020, Starbucks has managed to hold strong thanks to its robust digital channels and ambitious expansion plans. Furthermore, the company has a three-year buyback program to help support its share price. While Starbucks faces some challenges, including inflation, rising costs of business, shifting office trends and the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict, it appears to be firmly on track for long-term success in my view.

In addition, its long-standing leadership issues are now a thing of the past. Howard Schultz will continue in his position until April 1, 2023. However, he will remain on board as an advisor to Laxman Narasimhan, his replacement, for a smooth transition. For years, the leadership issue has been a thorny one for Starbucks, leading to anxiety for many investors. However, the latest round of developments will put many at ease.

Starbucks is a strong performer that has consistently defied the trends of the economy as a whole. While many other companies have been feeling the effects of rising inflation and high-interest rates, Starbucks has remained a reliable source of growth and stability. Starbucks has continued to attract customers and generate revenue even in challenging economic conditions through its commitment to rapid expansion. This forward-thinking approach sets Starbucks apart from other companies in today's turbulent business landscape, positioning it as a true leader and champion when others falter. Overall, Starbucks is an example of how to thrive even in difficult times, making it an extremely valuable asset no matter what comes next for the economy.

Starbucks' growth plans

Starbucks is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with a reputation for quality and innovation. Over the past few years, the company has seen tremendous growth, with its total stores now numbering nearly 35,000 worldwide. But Starbucks shows no signs of slowing down, and it is now planning a major expansion that will take it to new heights. By 2025, Starbucks aims to have 45,000 stores around the globe, and it expects that expansion to continue into the 2030s.

This rapid growth will be fueled by Starbucks' continued focus on its core competencies – creating innovative products in high demand from customers in the U.S. and around the world. Furthermore, Starbucks is divesting from its Seattle's Best coffee brand as part of this global expansion strategy, selling it off to Nestle ( NSRGY, Financial) to concentrate on its core branding.

Thus far, Starbucks' bold expansion plans show no signs of faltering. With its proven track record of success in the coffee industry and a clear vision for continued growth, Starbucks looks set to expand rapidly over the next few years and cement its position as one of the top companies in this highly competitive market.

Starbucks is also looking to return $20 billion to its investors through dividends and share buybacks over the next three years. This is great news for investors looking for reliable and steady returns.

Companies typically offer such programs when their financials are strong. Plus, the company has been increasing its dividend for over a decade. Earlier this year, it announced a 53 cents per share dividend as another sign of its ongoing financial health and stability. Overall, Starbucks' generous shareholder return program will surely be welcomed by investors looking for high returns in an increasingly uncertain market.

What are the risks?

In today's economy, inflation is one of the biggest challenges facing Starbucks. This popular coffee chain faces fierce competition from various lower-priced competitors. Many companies can keep prices low due to their use of cheaper ingredients. However, despite these challenges, Starbucks has managed to hold on to its market share thanks to its reputation for high-quality offerings and attentive customer service.

Nevertheless, if inflation rises, many consumers may reduce their spending on luxuries like high-end coffee shops. Combating this downwards prising pressure is higher wages in places like California; for a premium-focused company like Starbucks, the benefits of higher wages greatly outweight the drawbacks of having to pay its own staff more.

In addition, the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China has major implications for Starbucks since China is its second-biggest market. It was responsible for 16% of global stores and 7% of total revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Starbucks is, therefore, keenly aware of the potential risks that this trade conflict poses for its future growth in China.

Despite these challenges, Starbucks remains committed to continuing its efforts in China and navigating these difficult waters with care and prudence. As one of America's most successful global brands, Starbucks still has much to offer emerging economies like China as an ambassador for American brands. Thus, while there may be storm clouds on the horizon for Starbucks, it is clear that the company's long-term outlook remains bright.

Takeaway

Starbucks has become a staple for millions of consumers seeking a high-quality cup of suger-laden coffee. But what makes Starbucks such an attractive investment opportunity?

First, Starbucks is a leader in its industry, with strong brand recognition and a dominant market share in many regions. This means that Starbucks commands higher prices for its products while driving consumer demand with innovative new products and marketing campaigns. Additionally, Starbucks excels at product innovation and research and development, constantly looking for ways to improve its offerings and stay ahead of the competition. Finally, Starbucks has a proven track record of steady growth and financial performance over time, showing great resilience in the face of economic downturns or changing consumer preferences.