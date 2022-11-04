Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, has been recognized by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) with the "Top End User" award at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America for its contributions to the cloud-native community.

This peer-driven recognition is voted on by 172 organizations in the CNCF End User Community, which meets regularly to share cloud-native adoption best practices, and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for consideration by CNCF technical leaders. In addition, end-user companies like Intuit use cloud-native technologies to build their products and services, help power CNCF's open source ecosystem, and accelerate cloud-native project growth.

“At Intuit, our investment in cloud-native technologies, such as Kubernetes, Argo, and many other CNCF projects, has been pivotal to our ability to fuel product innovation, serving more than 100 million consumer and small business customers worldwide,” said Pratik Wadher, Intuit senior vice president of product development. “At the foundation of Intuit’s financial technology platform is a modern development environment that’s led to a 6X increase in development velocity since FY20. We’re honored to be recognized by CNCF as the Top End User for our contributions. We look forward to our continued collaboration to drive cloud-native technology advancements with this incredible community.”

Intuit has been an active CNCF member since early 2018, and is recognized as an early adopter and driver of cloud-native infrastructure tool innovation, including:

Kubernetes-based modern development platform : Having operationalized hundreds of Kubernetes clusters that run more than 3,000 services in production and pre-production, Intuit has solved many issues around multi-tenancy, security, compliance, software upgrades, and networking.

: Having operationalized hundreds of Kubernetes clusters that run more than 3,000 services in production and pre-production, Intuit has solved many issues around multi-tenancy, security, compliance, software upgrades, and networking. Contributions to the code and direction of CNCF projects : Intuit has contributed open source projects to the community for use by anyone deploying Kubernetes and related technologies at scale and contributed the Argo open source project as a CNCF incubating project in 2020.

: Intuit has contributed open source projects to the community for use by anyone deploying Kubernetes and related technologies at scale and contributed the Argo open source project as a CNCF incubating project in 2020. Leadership in CNCF: Intuit is a co-organizer of the ArgoCon conferences—which bring together thousands of Argo community members each year—and an active member of the CNCF End User Community.

Driving the Next 6X in Dev Velocity With AIOps Cloud-Native Innovations

Recently, Intuit introduced new cloud-native technologies to catalyze the next phase of industry innovation with a new open source project for real-time analytics and AIOps on Kubernetes: Numaproj.

The company’s vision for this next-generation collection of Kubernetes-native tools is to drive the next 6X in development velocity at Intuit. Rather than configuring and managing the underlying infrastructure, application teams can specify high-level requirements for running their applications. Using AIOps to derive real-time, actionable insights from operational data, the platform will quickly detect, isolate and remediate production problems, and automatically tune many system parameters that are manually configured by developers and platform engineers today.

To learn more about Numaproj, see this technical blog, go to the repo, and watch the demo of Argo Observability powered by Numaproj at ArgoCon 2022.

Intuit’s Financial Technology Platform Architecture Fuels Innovation With Speed at Scale

Intuit is a leader in co-creating cross-platform technologies and integrations, and shares that expertise back to the community, continuously setting the technical standard for the industry. This commitment is a key part of Intuit’s platform architecture, enabling the company to accelerate innovation for consumer and small business customers.

At the foundation of Intuit’s platform architecture is a modern SaaS development environment that enables developers to deliver code fast, with built-in quality, security, and compliance. In addition, key platform capabilities enable flagship Intuit offerings for security, compliance, data infrastructure, AI infrastructure, and customer growth and engagement that can be used to serve customers across mobile, web, voice, and, in the future, the metaverse. These capabilities enable thousands of Intuit technologists across the globe to share, experiment and collaborate on mission-based teams to solve customer problems.

Using the company’s financial technology platform architecture, Intuit is innovating products and services across its ecosystem to deliver three fundamental benefits to customers: more money in their pockets, less work, and complete confidence in every financial decision they make.

