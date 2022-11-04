Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today it has been named as a Visionary in the Gartner October 2022 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Objects Storage. This marks the second consecutive year the company has been recognized in this report. Nutanix believes this recognition can be attributed to its strong product vision aimed at addressing enterprises' demand for more simple and secure ways to manage and natively protect their data.

“New applications are the lifeblood of competitive advantage and customers simply don’t have time to plan, manage, and secure separate block, file and object platforms,” said Lee Caswell, SVP Marketing, at Nutanix. “We believe this recognition by Gartner exactly captures how our consistent operating model for files and objects challenges storage norms and captures the imagination of new high-capacity storage users who may or may not use our well-known hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions.”

Nutanix+Unified+Storage provides unified management for Nutanix Files, Nutanix Objects, and Nutanix Volumes, along with Nutanix Data Lens, a data security and analytics solution that helps users detect, respond, and recover from ransomware and other cyber-attacks. Nutanix Unified Storage brings software-defined, server-based value to large-capacity file, object and block use cases that would typically require proprietary NAS and SAN systems. Unified Storage is finding particular traction with public sector, healthcare and financial services customers by eliminating siloed storage systems, allowing storage admins to focus more on application services and less on infrastructure.

Nutanix continues to strengthen its Unified Storage offering, most recently adding new ransomware+protection+features to Nutanix Files and Nutanix+Data+Lens to further help businesses protect against ransomware attacks. This builds onto the Nutanix Cloud Platform’s native platform hardening, security auditing and reporting, and protection from network threats, all key elements of implementing a Zero Trust approach to security.

More information on Nutanix and a complimentary copy of the report are available at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nutanix.com%2Fgo%2F2022-gartner-mq-files

Source:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Julia Palmer, Chandra Mukhyla, Jeff Vogel, October 19, 2022.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademark and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2022 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this press release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this press release, they have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005016/en/