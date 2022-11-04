Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 04, 2022!

Parnassus Fund Comments on FedEx

  • A top detractor.
FedEx (

FDX, Financial) was our biggest loser this quarter. Its shares plummeted -34.2% and detracted -0.7%* from the Fund’s return. Package volumes declined significantly, particularly in the company’s Express segment, due to the economic slowdown in Asia and service challenges in Europe. Additionally, fears of a recession are weighing on investor sentiment, resulting in the stock trading near a historic low valuation. We maintained our position since we believe that expectations are low, and that FedEx has a large opportunity to improve efficiency and margins over the next few years.

From

Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) third-quarter 2022 commentary.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
