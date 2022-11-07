BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation ( AGFY, Financial) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced it will host a conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be hosted by Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer, and Timothy Oakes, Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to attend. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter in advance of the call.



DATE: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET

WEBCAST (listen-only, live and available for replay): https://ir.agrify.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar

DIAL-IN DETAILS: (for those who would like to ask a question during the live call) U.S. Participants: 1-877-407-9208 International: 1-201-493-6784 Conference ID: 13732566





About Agrify ( AGFY, Financial)

Agrify is a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, bringing data, science, and technology to the forefront of the market. Our proprietary micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (VFUs) enable cultivators to produce the highest quality products with unmatched consistency, yield, and ROI at scale. Our comprehensive extraction product line, which includes hydrocarbon, ethanol, solventless, post-processing, and lab equipment, empowers producers to maximize the quantity and quality of extract required for premium concentrates. For more information, please visit Agrify at http://www.agrify.com.

Company Contacts

Agrify

Timothy Oakes

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(781) 760-7512

Investor Relations Inquiries

Anna Kate Heller

ICR

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

Justin Bernstein

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]