Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, will host an investor event in New York City on November 7th, following the company’s earnings call that morning.

The event will begin at 1:00 pm ET with a formal presentation. The presentation will provide an overview of the company’s various growth initiatives, including its international expansion and progress within its new verticals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with the company’s SkyTab technology platform throughout the duration of the event. The event is scheduled to conclude at 4:00 pm ET.

The event will be hosted at Convene, a meeting venue located at 151 West 42nd Street in New York City.

If you are interested in joining in person, please RSVP here. Capacity is limited.

The presentation portion of the event will also be livestreamed. You can register for the webcast here.

If you have any questions regarding the event, please feel free to contact [email protected].

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

