Taboola Header Bidding originally deployed in April 2022 .



. Taboola’s advantage in the space is its reach to over 500M daily active users with first party data, 15,000 direct performance advertisers working with Taboola, and advanced AI technology.

Taboola Header Bidding has scaled to more than 50 publishers, benefiting from Taboola’s unique offering in the space. Phased rollout will continue in 2023.

The new product targets the display market that is worth tens of billions of dollars, creating a meaningful opportunity for Taboola and its partners.

Taboola aims to expand this offering to its 9,000+ long term publisher partnerships.



NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola ( TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced Taboola Header Bidding, a new capability that expands on a native bidding service originally launched in April 2022, empowering advertisers to reach new supply across Taboola’s extensive network of publisher partners. Publishers using Taboola Header Bidding generate incremental revenue from existing display ads inventory and to date, top publishers McClatchy, Ströer, iMedia and many others are already live.

With Taboola Header Bidding, advertisers can now use Taboola’s advanced AI and unique first party data to seamlessly connect with 500 million daily active users across IAB-standard display placements on its large publisher network. This gives advertisers working with Taboola even more visibility in prominent locations across trusted publishers in verticals from local news, sports, entertainment, finance and more.

Publishers benefit from Taboola Header Bidding by driving significantly more monetization with their existing display ad units. Using this product, Taboola’s publishers can tap into unique native advertising demand working with 15,000 direct advertisers, immense first party data, and AI. This helps publishers increase auction density across display ad inventory, resulting in a stronger and healthier display marketplace.



“I’m excited to expand our partnership with 15,000 of our advertisers, providing them a broader opportunity to reach their target audiences and driving lower acquisition costs,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO at Taboola. “It is critical to help drive strong performance to advertisers and businesses all around the world, especially during times when social networks and privacy are in play. In working with some of our top publishers, feedback has been incredible. We’re not only able to provide value by generating incremental revenue from existing display placements but also by making the display marketplace healthier. We have a unique proposition given our massive first party dataset, our direct advertisers and AI -- and I’m excited to make this available to 9,000 of our publishers in years to come.”

McClatchy’s Chief Revenue Officer, Tony Berg, looks forward to the added benefits this collaboration offers advertisers saying, "Taboola continues to be a strategic partner for us. Working with them on their header bidding technology strengthens our relationship even further. Their expertise in AI coupled with their strong advertiser relationships will create increased revenue opportunities."

“Taboola has been a longtime partner of ours and has shown a commitment to collaborating on products that drive our business forward. We’ve integrated their products holistically because of their strength in making our properties more appealing to both advertisers and readers. More relevancy for ads on our site means a better experience for readers, while also giving advertisers the chance to tap into millions of very engaged and savvy readers. We are pleased to be the first sales house in DACH using this innovation within our Header Bidding solution powered by Yieldlove,” said Abdelkader Barjiji, Senior Vice President Product Management Programmatic & Data at Ströer and Managing Director at Yieldlove. Ströer is the first sales house in the DACH region to use Taboola’s Header Bidding capabilities and in doing so, continues its use of a variety of Taboola offerings. Most recently, the companies announced an extended partnership through 2028.

"Taboola has been our trusted, longtime partner and their new header bidding product is very exciting to us," said Matt Leardini, President, iMedia Digital Services. "Over our long partnership, their technology has given us clear competitive advantage. With Taboola header bidding, we've got incredible new potential to grow our business together."

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About McClatchy

At McClatchy we live our mission of delivering high-quality journalism every day. The McClatchy name is synonymous with staying power, next-level resilience, and tenacious pursuit of stories that matter to our readers. In the process we’ve created connections solidifying our deeply-rooted commitment to the crucial role local journalism plays in our communities. We’ve extended our unique local and regional reach, relevance, and resources by forging strong partnerships fostering the creation of innovative, digital-forward solutions. It’s our privilege to serve–and engage with–over 75 million unique visitors who come to us first for their news and information. We’re the McClatchy news organization. Moving Forward. Faster. Connect with us on social media or at mcclatchy.com.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact

Dave Struzzi

[email protected]