Boston, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is thrilled to announce that Mutual Benefit Group has selected its out-of-the-box automated text integration with SPLICE Software® embedded into the Duck Creek platform. Utilizing this technology directly within Duck Creek Claims, insurers can now better lead strategic communication programs, ensuring that customers are engaged and at ease.

Mutual Benefit Group, an existing customer of Duck Creek OnDemand recognized the added value of SPLICE’s automated communication workflows and how they enhance the customer experience. Duck Creek Claims is a comprehensive claims management solution that helps insurers manage the entire claims lifecycle – from first notice of loss to settlement – in a single integrated solution. Through thirteen different touchpoints, Mutual Benefit Group’s ability to continually keep their customers up to date with texts and email when and how they want is truly invaluable.

“We are proud that Duck Creek’s partner ecosystem can enable Mutual Benefit Group to increase its customer engagement throughout the entire claims lifecycle,” said Robert Fletcher, Senior Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “At a time when people are eager to explore new channels of communication, our customers can have a more humanized experience that is convenient, engaging, and secure. We are keen on working with ecosystem partners like SPLICE that set the bar high and take the user experience to the next level.”

“At SPLICE we are on a mission to ensure every client receives the information they want and need. Our integration with Duck Creek OnDemand makes it simple for clients. Working with great companies like Mutual Benefit Group to ensure that the customer is being informed throughout the claims journey is rewarding for all of us,” says Tara Kelly, CEO of SPLICE Software.

“MBG is dedicated to creating an insurance experience that benefits our customers,” said Shannon Davis, Claim Operations Manager, MBG. “A claim is the moment of truth for any insurance policy. This innovative communication solution allows us to meet our customers where they are and keep them fully informed throughout the entire claim process. We are very excited to be able to offer this communication channel option to our customers, and further enhance The MBG Experience.”

About Mutual Benefit Group

Mutual Benefit Group, through its member companies, Mutual Benefit Insurance Company and Select Risk Insurance Company, has been providing insurance coverage for automobiles, homes and businesses through the independent agent channel since 1908. MBG works diligently every day to help build and protect our policyholders’ economic well-being and provide for their security. MBG is known for strong relationships with policyholders and agents, for responsiveness, friendly, knowledgeable staff, and for our claims service that consistently garners a high level of satisfaction. Visit www.thembg.com for more information.

About SPLICE Software:

SPLICE Software is in the business of driving real conversations with customers for retailers, insurers, financial institutions and healthcare providers. SPLICE’s Data-Driven Dialogs® enable businesses to send automated messages to customers via their channels of choice, including phone, SMS/MMS messaging, email, and voice first all with full Opt-In Management. For more information on SPLICE, visit our website, connect via LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @SPLICESoftware.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.