Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) announced that it has been cited for two of its market-leading knowledge management software products – Panviva and RightAnswers – in the 2022 Gartner® “Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems” report.

“Over the past decade, Upland has continued to expand our presence within the knowledge management market, delivering the specialized knowledge solutions that our customers need to unlock real, tangible results for their business,” said Keith Berg, SVP and General Manager at Upland. “Upland's knowledge strategy incorporates leading AI and Machine learning technologies to enable the creation, enrichment, and delivery of personalized, actionable knowledge at an enterprise level, and we are thrilled to have been recognized in the Gartner research.”

RightAnswers Knowledge-Centered+Service+%28KCS%29+Verified+V6, demonstrating Upland’s leadership in, and commitment to, the knowledge management market.

In July of this year, Upland was also cited as a Sample Vendor in Knowledge Management Systems for CS in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Customer Service and Support Technologies, 2022, which provides a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time. The benefits of knowledge management are more understood today than they have ever been.

