Weave, the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has launched a new Phone Reporting Analytics feature to drive meaningful insights and efficiencies for multi-location practices.

The enhancement builds upon the existing Phone Analytics feature to give office administrators more visibility into their day-to-day operations. With it, they can now monitor important efficiency metrics like missed calls and the busiest hours of the day for phone calls by location. The new functionality is now available to all multi-location customers at no additional cost.

“Multi-location practices and their teams are always on the hunt for data-driven insights and solutions to better run their business,” said Weave Chief Product Officer Branden Neish. “We’re proud to continue developing features that help these practices identify ways to operate more efficiently and ensure every patient has an exemplary experience on every phone call.”

Customers using the new feature are able to analyze a number of data points to power decision-making around staffing, office hours and more. Users are able to select data points across one or multiple locations, helping drive best practices across the entire network with insightful comparisons. These data points include:

New patient phone call volume vs. current patient volume

Time to answer calls by office location

Missed, answered and abandoned calls by location

Whether an incoming call was answered or if a voicemail was left

Average call duration

Learn more about Weave’s features+for+multi-location+practices+here.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F.

