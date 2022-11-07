Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics received the AWS Service Delivery Designation for its capabilities in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerized workloads on top of Amazon Kubernetes.

The company was also named an inaugural AWS Service Delivery designation recipient for Amazon EKS, given its deep AWS experience and delivery solutions that help customers manage, deliver, and optimize containerized workloads with Amazon EKS.

By leveraging Grid Dynamics' Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) to AWS Kubernetes Migration Starter Kit, users can simplify the development and deployment of differentiated business solutions without needing to perform backend infrastructure work.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) as an inaugural recipient. Grid Dynamics received the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon EKS for its proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerized workloads on top of Amazon EKS.

To receive this designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) members must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. This designation differentiates Grid Dynamics as a company that can help customers manage, deliver, and optimize containerized workloads with Amazon EKS.

"The recognition from AWS establishes Grid Dynamics as an inaugural recipient for AWS Service Delivery on Amazon EKS and the next wave of cloud modernization," said Chuck Tsocanos, Vice President, Modern Application Development for Grid Dynamics. "Companies are beginning to capture true value from the cloud by leveraging it as a development and data platform rather than a data center alternative. Given our work with AWS, our customers can rely on us to remove the complexity of building and managing cloud services and applications. In addition, they can turn to Grid Dynamics to help accelerate the time to market for those services."

With deep cloud and modern application development expertise, Grid Dynamics helps customers leverage its Amazon EKS Starter Kit to rapidly convert applications from Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) to Amazon EKS, allowing them to operate on AWS. Additionally, Grid Dynamics offers preconfigured, quality-tested engineering frameworks to simplify the development and deployment of differentiated business solutions.

Grid Dynamics' PCF to AWS Kubernetes Migration Starter Kit combines Grid Dynamics' custom microservices platform experience with AWS's cloud migration expertise to simplify the transition of existing PCF microservices workloads with less time and expense needed for infrastructure work. With Grid Dynamics' combined skills and knowledge of executing complex application modernization programs, the company's PCF to AWS Kubernetes Migration Starter Kit leverages Amazon EKS Blueprints and addresses critical cloud migration and microservices challenges. With the starter kit, users can quickly build a production-ready, enterprise-grade microservices platform without needing to perform backend support.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support these solutions' seamless integration and deployment, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience in delivering specific AWS services.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, India, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding our abilities with, and the benefits of, our solutions, including with AWS.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting the success of our solutions.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-Q filed August 4, 2022 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

