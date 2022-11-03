TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced that Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman and Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3rd, at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The call information is as follows:

Date: November 3, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Toll Free Dial-in number for US/Canada: 877-545-0320

Dial-In number for international callers: 973-528-0002

Participant Access Code: 594844

Webcast: https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. EST on November 3, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. EST on November 17, 2022 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 47022.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Our highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary and patented stabilization technology. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact

Rob Fink

FNK IR

[email protected]

646.809.4048

