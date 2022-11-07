Oxford Instruments Asylum Research today announces the release of its new nanoscale time-dependent dielectric breakdown (nanoTDDB) high voltage accessory for the Jupiter+XR+atomic+force+microscope (AFM). The NanoTDDB technique measures the voltage at which a material undergoes dielectric breakdown. This unique nanoTDDB accessory expands the range of electrical characterization tools available on Jupiter XR, allowing for advanced measurements in the fields of semiconductors, 2D materials, thin films and polymers.

“The nanoTDDB accessory can measure breakdown voltages up to ±150 V on both small and large samples, such as 200 mm wafers. It’s a great addition to the suite of accessories for the Jupiter XR AFM,” commented Dr. Jason Li, Product Science Group Manager at Oxford Instruments Asylum Research.

Asylum Research AFMs are widely used across many different industrial and academic research fields, including energy storage, polymers, semiconductors and 2D materials. The Jupiter XR is a large-sample AFM that can accommodate samples up to 200 millimeters in diameter and inspect areas up to 100×100 microns while still delivering ultra-high resolution and high throughput, with typical images taking less than 60 seconds to acquire.

For more information see https%3A%2F%2Fafm.oxinst.com%2Fnano-tddb-webinar

About Oxford Instruments Asylum Research

Oxford Instruments Asylum Research is the technology leader in atomic force microscopy for both materials and bioscience research. Asylum Research AFMs are widely used by both academic and industrial researchers for characterizing samples from diverse fields spanning material science, polymers, thin films, energy research, and biophysics. In addition to routine imaging of sample topography and roughness, Asylum Research AFMs also offer unmatched resolution and quantitative measurement capability for nanoelectrical, nanomechanical and electromechanical characterization. Recent advances have made these measurements far simpler and more automated for increased consistency and productivity. Its Cypher™, MFP-3D™, and Jupiter™ AFM product lines span a wide range of performance and budgets. Asylum Research also offers a comprehensive selection of AFM probes, accessories, and consumables. Sales, applications and service offices are located in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, France, India, China and Taiwan, with distributor offices in other global regions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005143/en/

