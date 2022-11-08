Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital+intelligence company, announced a new collaboration with EDO%2C+Inc. the data and analytics platform that measures predictive outcomes for Convergent TV – the unification of streaming and traditional linear TV. The alliance will produce a scaled solution for CTV measurement.

EDO will receive internet activity data from Similarweb hourly and match and measure lift in digital behaviors with the over half a billion impressions per day EDO observes across all of linear and streaming TV.

“Convergent TV measurement continues to be a core focus of conversation across our client base, especially as the streaming industry continues to rapidly expand,” said Sam Bloom, CEO at Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media. “Our clients – who are modern marketers at mid-sized companies to giant corporations – like Experian, TurboTax and Michael’s, have long asked for more granular insights into their streaming ad performance. EDO and Similarweb’s new solution will help us achieve this goal while driving greater performance from streaming investments.”

“Similarweb and EDO’s syndicated solution empowers modern marketers with predictive insights into consumer interest and behavior,” said Kevin Krim, President & CEO, EDO. “Heading into the 2023 upfront and newfront season, the signal loss from privacy changes is wreaking havoc on outdated strategies of planning and attribution. EDO is the only company to transform granular, aggregated search and site visitation data into predictive, actionable outcome measurement thanks to Similarweb's comprehensive web behavioral insights. Together, we’ll deliver the best-in-market understanding of how consumers respond to Convergent TV ads.”

“We are excited to work with EDO in a unique large-scale data-as-a-service integration,” said Or Offer, CEO & Co-Founder of Similarweb. “Streaming will increasingly become an advertising-rich environment where consumers spend more of their time, and the ability of brands to drive conversions from OTT engagements will rely on visibility, data, and insights that Similarweb and EDO provide together.”

The insights learned from this collaboration will help brands, agencies, and networks know which solutions work and how to best maximize consumer engagement. It will also expand EDO’s existing consumer engagement dataset for OTT, increasing the number of surveyed household panels from the hundreds of thousands to the millions.

Similarweb’s comprehensive web insights and analytics will enable EDO to identify which ads are viewed by households in a targeted geographic area and what the resulting consumer behavior is after viewing the ads, revealing previously unavailable granular measurement insights for clients.

Customer privacy is a core tenet of both Similarweb and EDO and is a top priority in this collaboration. As the privacy landscape continues to quickly evolve, EDO has built a solution that is prepared for future changes in consumer preference and legislation.

The alliance is now active, following months of research and collaboration between the two companies.

About Similarweb

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb’s insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.similarweb.com%2Fcorp%2Fabout%2F

About EDO

EDO, Inc. is the TV outcomes company — a leading platform measuring predictive behaviors driven by Convergent TV advertising. By combining real-time engagement signals with world-class decision science, EDO data maximizes creative and media performance. We work with modern marketers at leading brands, TV networks, entertainment studios, and ad agencies. EDO's investment-grade data aligns advertising investments to business results - with detailed competitive, category, historical, and predictive intelligence. For industry intel, success stories, and top ads, visit EDO.com.

