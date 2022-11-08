Juniper+Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the Walmart+Arkansas+Music+Pavilion+%28AMP%29, an 11,000-capacity open-air performance venue and top destination in Northwest Arkansas, chose Juniper’s AI-driven networking to improve the technology experience for its artists, guests and staff. Juniper Wireless+Access+Points and Juniper EX4400+Multigigabit+Switches have been deployed in conjunction with the Juniper Mist+Cloud+and+Mist+AI%26trade%3B to deliver predictable, reliable and measurable connectivity across the Walmart AMP.

Heightened density and mobility requirements in entertainment venues like the Walmart AMP make it particularly challenging to deliver great Wi-Fi. Their Wi-Fi network covers 185,000 square feet, including a 12,000-square-foot covered seating area, an expansive lawn, concession stands and walkways, with additional Wi-Fi coverage in the backstage areas. Walmart AMP employees use the network for staffing, inventory and other administrative tasks, while artists and the touring production companies run their jobs from the venue, so a reliable network is essential for tour management. Mist AI optimizes the Wi-Fi RF settings in real time, enabling artists and guests to experience seamless wireless connectivity throughout the venue. Juniper Mist Wi-Fi Assurance and Wired Assurance streamline network operations and speed troubleshooting.

“As a nonprofit, we’ll never have an army of network engineers,” said Jon Downey, Director of IT, Walmart AMP and Walton Arts Center. “Learning about Juniper and Mist AI opened my eyes that the network, with AI-driven radio resource management and self-healing capabilities, can be my army. Juniper not only provides me the full picture of my network so I can proactively ensure it’s running optimally before a concert, but I can also be more efficient troubleshooting any issues with the amount of data I have at my fingers.”

“We want our customers to have the fastest deployment they have ever had across all Wi-Fi vendors and technology generations, the fastest mean-time-to-resolution of problems and, overall, the simplest and easiest operations ever,” said Sudheer Matta, Group Vice President of Product Management for the AI-driven Enterprise, Juniper Networks. “While these are ambitious outcomes, the even bolder part is when we achieve these with large customers like Walmart AMP.”

“We are using data to improve operations, and the network will be able to tell us where people are in the venue to optimize entry points and help them find the services that are the closest to them,” said Downey. “Not only can we get 1,000 people through the gates in 10 minutes, but the entire guest experience has also been transformed from the moment a patron’s ticket is scanned.”

