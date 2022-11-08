Propel Holdings Inc. (“Propel”) (TSX: PRL), an innovative fintech company dedicated to credit inclusion, announced today that Peter Anderson has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. As an independent director, Mr. Anderson will serve on the nomination, governance and compensation committee.

As former Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial Inc, Mr. Anderson led the Canadian asset and wealth management company with operations in Canada, the United States, Hong Kong and Australia. Through Mr. Anderson’s leadership at CI Financial, the team successfully implemented its strategic plan, completed five acquisitions and expanded its offering with new products and platforms.

Throughout his career, Mr. Anderson held a number of senior leadership roles, including at Aston Hill Financial and ScotiaMcLeod. He has a degree from the University of New Brunswick, as well as the designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D). Mr. Anderson has extensive governance experience, including with CI Financial, St. Andrew’s College, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Waterloo Brewing, Aston Hill Financial and Langdon Equity Partners.

“On behalf of Propel and its board of directors, we are pleased to welcome Peter Anderson as a member of our board. Peter brings a wealth of experience in financial services, strategic leadership and organizational growth. His core values align with ours and we know Peter will support our mission to facilitate access to credit for underserved consumers. We are fortunate to have Peter on our board and eager to work closely with him in our collective efforts to further advance our strategy,” said Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer.

About Propel

Propel is an innovative, online financial technology (“fintech”) company, committed to credit inclusion by providing and facilitating fair, fast and transparent access to credit with exceptional service using its proprietary online lending platform. Through its operating brands, Propel is focused on providing access to credit to underserved consumers who struggle to access credit from mainstream credit providers. Propel’s revenue growth and profitability have accelerated significantly over the past two years as Propel has been able to facilitate access to credit for an increasing number of consumers, helping them move forward in their credit journeys.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005289/en/