Kennett Square, PA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. ( GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, today announced the completion of several substantial additions and upgrades to its original version of MicroBuddies™ World Experience and is ready to relaunch its game onto the Roblox platform on November 04, 2022.

Players of the new version of MicroBuddies™ World Experience will be introduced to an upgraded central lobby space with transporter portals that will function as gateways to forthcoming games. Players will also experience a completely new user interface (UI), redesigned map adventures, plus exciting new features, items, and functionality that will be continuously unveiled over the coming months. Players will also experience enhanced gaming arcades where people can win items to enhance gameplay and upgrade their Roblox avatars. The game will also offer new MicroBuddies™ companions to create a greater sense of immersion and enhance gameplay.

The MicroBuddies™ in-experience store will still allow players to purchase unique upgrades, boosters, and rare items as they move up the player leaderboards. The top 10 players for each world will be available in-game on worldwide leaderboards, giving players the constant recognition they deserve. Players will be able to mine coins and GOO™ (MicroBuddies™ unique in-game currency) to enhance their abilities within the games while adding personal style and visual flair.

David Sterling, COO of Good Gaming stated, "Our reimagined concept will enable the execution of our long-term roadmap for our MicroBuddies™ World experience within Roblox. As our MicroBuddies™ "Buddyverse" continues to expand, our experiences will feature narrative-focused storylines, diverse gameplay experiences, and enhanced cross-platform integrations." He also stated, "This new upgraded version promises to address feedback we received since launch while rewarding new and existing players with an even more unique MicroBuddies™-themed virtual world experience. Its design will capture and challenge our player's imagination through engaging quests, uniquely themed environments, and highly competitive gameplay. We will continue to expand our presence on the Roblox and Minecraft platforms with even more challenging, connected experiences over the next several months and into the new year."

Roblox is one of the world's most popular platforms for shared immersive experiences, with over 50 million daily active users amassing 30.6 billion hours of gameplay and over $1 Billion spent on virtual goods spanning over 180 countries since its inception in 2008. You can play Roblox virtually anywhere, from an Xbox to a cell phone, laptop, tablet, or PC. Users can also dip in and out of different virtual worlds as they share experiences with their friends. Roblox is a free user-generated content platform that spans a myriad of genres and titles, all created by its community of over 10.5 million active creators and developers.

MicroBuddies™ World can be found on Roblox starting November 4th at:

https://microbuddies.io/roblox

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

For more information about MicroBuddies ™, please visit:

https://microbuddies.io/

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

Investor Contact:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: [email protected]