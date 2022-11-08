Dedrone, the market leader in smart airspace security, and Johnson+Controls, (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, have announced a strategic collaboration to address the security threats posed by unauthorized drone activity. As part of the collaboration, Dedrone’s state-of-the-art, counter-drone technology will be integrated into Johnson Controls product portfolio via an open Application Programming Interface (API), providing cloud-based airspace security as a service to customers worldwide.

“For counter-drone security to be effective, it cannot be siloed from the overall security measures and tools within an organization. Dedrone’s integration with Johnson Controls offers a complete airspace security solution that makes it easy to add counter-drone security, helping security industry leaders protect everything from critical infrastructure to correctional facilities, stadiums and event venues from airborne threats,” said Ben Wenger, chief revenue officer of Dedrone. “We’re proud to collaborate with Johnson Controls and are looking forward to providing counter-drone solutions for the persistent and escalating threat from drones.”

Johnson Controls offers industry-leading physical security products and services to its global customer base around the clock. Dedrone’s software and sensors will be integrated into Johnson Controls portfolio of Security Products which provides the ability for Command & Control (C2) to track and identify unauthorized drones, as well as identify the exact location of the operator(s) and enable the ability to dispatch first responders in real-time.

“Unauthorized drones have been increasingly used to exploit security at transportation hubs, large public venues, prisons and critical infrastructure facilities worldwide,” said Sanjeev Singh, vice president, Product & Program Management, Security Products, Johnson Controls. “That’s why we offer everything from access controls and command center solutions to AI-enabled video surveillance and intruder prevention for holistic, physical-security coverage. The threat of unauthorized drones has created a gap in security portfolios across numerous industries that needs immediate attention. Counter-drone security is a proactive solution to detect and reduce this threat.”

DedroneTracker is built on an Open Systems Architecture (OSA) allowing for easy integration to any third-party inputs including sensors, cameras, other Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CsUAS) capabilities, and alternative mitigation solutions as well as C2 level systems.

About Dedrone

Dedrone is the market leader in smart airspace security. Hundreds of commercial, government and military customers around the world trust Dedrone’s comprehensive, counter-drone command and control solution to protect against the persistent and escalating threat from drones. By leveraging AI and machine learning, Dedrone is the only solution that provides continuous, autonomous interrogation and verification of drones. Whether on-premise / air-gapped or in the cloud, Dedrone customers can easily detect, track, identify, analyze and mitigate drone threats. Established in 2014, Dedrone is headquartered just outside of Washington, D.C., and has offices in San Francisco and San Diego, California, Columbus, Ohio, London and Kassel, Germany. For more information on drone-related activity visit our+global+incident+center or to reach our airspace security experts, visit dedrone.com and follow us on Twitter, Vimeo, and LinkedIn.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls ( NYSE:JCI, Financial), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn, and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places, and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing, and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

