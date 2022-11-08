Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army’s new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. The Allison-equipped Beowulf vehicle, from BAE Systems, will provide soldiers with capable, reliable mobility and increase their survivability in the harshest conditions that Alaska and the Arctic has to offer.

Allison’s 3000 Specialty Series™ transmission enables the Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle to travel in extreme arctic conditions. The transmission successfully performed down to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, moved a 10,000-pound payload, climbed 60-degree slopes and accomplished the Alaskan amphibious swim test. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The CATV program proves the versatility and power of Allison’s propulsion solutions. The CATV is a light tracked vehicle powered by a transmission normally used in a medium-duty truck or Stryker wheeled combat vehicle,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President, Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. “Our transmission successfully performed down to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, effortlessly moved a 10,000-pound payload, climbed 60-degree slopes and had the superior reliability and torque to accomplish the challenging Alaskan amphibious swim test.”

The U.S. Army operates in a variety of grueling conditions including Arctic regions and other extreme cold weather environments. The CATV is a tracked vehicle that will provide transportation for up to ten soldiers, emergency medical evacuation, communication and general cargo transportation on- and off-road in an arctic environment under a wide range of otherwise impassable terrain, including ice and extreme cold weather conditions, to support missions involving homeland security, humanitarian assistance and search and rescue.

The Allison 3000 Specialty Series™ transmission, paired with next generation controls, provides optimal maneuverability across varying surfaces, which is key to the effectiveness of the Beowulf vehicle’s articulated mobility system. In addition to the proven durability and reliability of the Specialty Series transmission, Allison engineers have continued to refine the transmission to accommodate future controls evolutions, enabling continued advancements in system performance over the life cycle of the vehicle.

