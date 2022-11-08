Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) today announced a research collaboration between the company’s flagship survey offering, SurveyMonkey, and the Penn Program on Opinion Research and Election Studies (PORES) at the University of Pennsylvania. The collaboration aims to understand the driving forces of the 2022 midterm elections in the United States.

No surveys have higher stakes than pre-election polls, and the public’s perception of all polling often rests with assessments of political polling. The PORES/SurveyMonkey surveys are designed to help pressure test assumptions about available data and accurately measure shifting views of the public throughout the midterm election season.

This collaboration combines SurveyMonkey’s scale and online research capabilities with election experts from the University of Pennsylvania, which will inform the NBC News Decision Desk on election night. The project includes interviews with more than 300,000 U.S. adults about the upcoming election and details the top policy and issue concerns animating their votes.

“Pre-election polls have to get better,” said Jon Cohen, chief research officer at Momentive. “Improved poll performance is essential to reassuring people that scientific surveys can work, and polls also have to deliver greater substance. This large-scale effort around the midterms is designed to both upgrade polling methodology and to deepen our collective understanding of our challenging political moment.”

These data are featured on SurveyMonkey’s 2022+Midterm+Elections+landing+page, which includes Tableau dashboards that allow anyone to dive deeper into the data, links to stories for those who want to learn more, and survey templates to inspire people to create their own polls. The data are updated weekly with fresh insights gathered from a random sample of respondents within the 2 million people per day who take surveys on SurveyMonkey’s platform each day.

“This collaboration with SurveyMonkey allows us to further innovate in how we measure the attitudes of Americans in the United States,” said Dr. John Lapinski, faculty director of PORES. “Our goal is to better understand some of the misses polling has produced over the past several election cycles, so we can produce more accurate results going forward.”

