What: At electronica 2022, Keysight will demonstrate its software-centric solutions across design and development environments that deliver intelligent insights to reduce risk and speed time-to-market. The solutions Keysight will showcase range from PathWave Design EDA software to benchtop test instruments to a connected car test solution. When: November 15-18, 2022 Where: Keysight Stand Hall A3, Booth #506 Trade Fair Center Messe, München, Germany

Keysight will deliver the following demonstrations to accelerate electronic design:

Power and Bench Measurements

Keysight%27s+next-generation+bench+instruments enable accurate testing on new measurement challenges engineers face today – from everyday multimeters, increasingly higher output power supplies, and precision SMUs to advanced instrumentation and software in battery characterization and emulation.

Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+Robotic+Process+Automation offers a simple, interactive, no-code automation software for R&D engineers to debug and verify circuits.

Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+new+7-in-1+digital+InfiniiVision+Oscilloscopes feature patented technology to provide one million full screen waveform updates per second to capture infrequent design glitches.

Digital and RF Communications

Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+Infiniium+EXR+and+MXR-Series+lab+oscilloscopes offer views of crucial signals to go from symptom, to root cause, to resolution, in minutes versus hours.

Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+Test+PCIe%26reg%3B+Rx-Channel-Tx tests high-speed digital designs across all product development stages – from design and simulation to analysis, debug, and compliance test.

Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+X-Series+Signal+Analyzers , X-Series+Signal+Generators, and PathWave+Vector+Signal+Analysis provide advanced analysis including demodulating Bluetooth/LTE/5G/WLAN signals and showing error vector magnitude values (EVM) values, performing phase noise measurements, real-time measurements, and pulse analysis.

Keysight's PNA-X Network Analyzers enhance component characterization, providing existing PNA-X measurements such as S-parameter, gain compression, intermodulation distortion, and noise figure, as well as nonlinear distortion measurements like EVM, NPR, or ACPR under modulated stimulus conditions.

Accelerating Design and Innovation

Keysight%27s+PathWave+Advanced+Design+System+%28ADS%29 offers a complete workflow for designing and verifying memory systems and high-speed Serializer / Deserializer (SerDes) links.

Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+X8712A+IoT+Device+Battery+Life+Optimization+Solution and the IOT8720A+IoT+Wireless+Test+Solution provide the measurements needed to bring IoT devices to market.

Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+Connected+Car+Solutions include high-speed digital, radio frequency (RF), and power electronics design and test solutions to bring autonomous and electric vehicles to reality faster.

Additional information about the event is available here.

Media Activities

Keysight will hold an exclusive in-person media-only breakfast at electronica on Tuesday, November 15 at 9:00 am CET. Interested journalists and industry analysts can contact Geri Lynne LaCombe to reserve a spot at the Keysight media breakfast, request an in-person demonstration at the Keysight stand, or arrange a phone or email interview.

