BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that it is now officially accepting reservations for its 2023 and 2024 model year Electric vehicles.

Those choosing to reserve an E-Cite Motors vehicle can do so at www.ecitemotors.com

Reservations are now open for all three of E-Cites vehicles including variations of the affordable EV-GT sportscar, the EV-RT RamboTruck, and the EV-222 Hypercar. Reservations ensure the customer an approximate place in line for production and require a fully refundable $100.00 deposit.

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser commented: "We are thrilled to now be able to accept reservations for all of our vehicles and look forward to delivering our first production vehicles within the next 12 months"

E-Cite recently received an official notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has been approved to move forward with the manufacture of all three of its vehicles under the regulations provided under an exemption specifically 49 CFR 565.16(b).Whereas the initial timeline for traditional manufactures such as Tesla, Ford, Jaguar, etc. (who do not qualify for the exemption) to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year.

This is possible because E-Cite's vehicles officially qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015."

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a revolutionary modular chassis that uses electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com , and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

