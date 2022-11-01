Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

27 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MERRIAM, Kan., Nov. 1, 2022

MERRIAM, Kan., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and nine months ended October 1, 2022 and October 2, 2021, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts (unaudited).































Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




October 1,


October 2,


October 1,


October 2,




2022


2021


2022


2021


Net sales


$

2,895


$

2,276


$

8,577


$

6,765


Operating income


$

155


$

112


$

493


$

369


Net earnings attributable to Seaboard


$

146


$

94


$

357


$

449
















Earnings per common share


$

125.78


$

81.50


$

307.55


$

387.09


Average number of shares outstanding



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779


Dividends declared per common share


$

2.25


$

2.25


$

6.75


$

6.75


Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on November 21, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2022.

favicon.png?sn=CG22153&sd=2022-11-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-of-earnings-and-dividend-declaration-301665486.html

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

Rating:
/ 5 ( votes)
WRITTEN BY
