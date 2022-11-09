This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 2, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 7, 2021 and amended and restated on May 25, 2021.

GATINEAU, Québec, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; HEXO) ("HEXO" or the “Company"), today announced a correction to its press release issued on October 31, 2022 announcing the Company’s financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022.

In the table of financial results under the heading “Key Financial Results” in the press release, there was an error in the amounts disclosed for the “Total net loss and comprehensive loss” with respect to the three month periods ended April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021 and for the year ended July 31, 2021. The balance of the information disclosed in the table was correct.

The revised table below is correct and reflects HEXO’s recent income statement for the fourth quarter (“Q4’22”) and fiscal year ended July 31, 2022 ("FY22"), as already disclosed properly in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and consolidated financial statements (the “FS”) and notes thereto as at and for the year ended July 31, 2022:

Key Financial Results

For the three months ended

For the years ended

July 31,

2022 April 30,

2022 July 31,

2021 July 31,

2022 July 31,

2021 $ $ $ $ $ Revenue from sale of goods 60,227 63,590 53,022 265,418 173,081 Excise taxes (17,910 ) (18,021 ) (14,365 ) (74,717 ) (49,583 ) Net revenue from sale of goods 42,317 45,569 38,657 190,701 123,498 Ancillary revenue 177 – 103 402 271 Net revenue 42,494 45,569 38,760 191,103 123,769 Cost of goods sold (83,432 ) (55,179 ) (37,261 ) (282,985 ) (89,594 ) Gross loss before fair value adjustments (40,938 ) (9,610 ) 1,499 (91,882 ) 34,175 Fair value adjustments1 5,075 4,335 1,735 16,210 14,623 Gross (loss)/profit (35,863 ) (5,275 ) 3,234 (75,672 ) 48,798 Operating expenses (73,903 ) (127,704 ) (63,116 ) (992,053 ) (134,293 ) Loss from operations (109,766 ) (132,979 ) (59,882 ) (1,067,725 ) (85,495 ) Other expenses and losses2 3,592 (19,723 ) (9,630 ) (44,696 ) (29,664 ) Loss before tax (106,174 ) (152,702 ) (69,512 ) (1,112,421 ) (115,159 ) Current and deferred tax recovery 5,787 7,697 397 38,813 397 Other comprehensive income (1,980 ) (1,658 ) 1,156 17,323 1,152 Total net loss and comprehensive loss (102,367 ) (146,663 ) (67,959 ) (1,056,285 ) (113,610 ) 1 Realized fair value amounts on inventory sold and unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets.

2 Net interest expenses and non-operating income (expenses)



The original press release can be found here.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the MD&A and FS. Additional information about HEXO is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended July 31, 2022 dated October 31, 2022.

About HEXO Corp.

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, Redecan, UP Cannabis, Original Stash, 48North, Trail Mix, Bake Sale and Latitude brands, and the medical market in Canada and Israel. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint venture with Molson-Coors. With the completion of HEXO's acquisitions of Redecan and 48North, HEXO is a leading cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.